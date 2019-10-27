Savage (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the team feels optomistic that their 2019 first-round pick will be ready, but the official word will come an hour and a half before kickoff when inactives come out. Savage put in a full practice session this week after sitting out since Week 5 with the ankle injury. If he can't go Sunday, look for Will Redmond to get the start at free safety.