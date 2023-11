Savage (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Savage is now eligible to be added back to the 53-man roster, but he does have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be added to it. With the Packers on a short week, it may lessen the chance he returns in Week 12 against the Lions, although his practice status leading up to Thanksgiving Day will provide more clarity on his potential to do so.