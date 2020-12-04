Savage (back) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Savage's practice reps were capped all week after he logged a season-low 57 percent snap share in last week's win over the Bears. However, he's gained clearance for Sunday's NFC showdown and will start at free safety. The 2019 first-round pick has produced 44 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions through 10 games.