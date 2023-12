Savage (chest) did not participate during practice Thursday.

Savage missed several weeks with a calf injury but returned to the field against the Chiefs on Sunday and played 90 percent of the team's snaps on defense. Now, the 2019 first-round selection is dealing with a chest injury, which has sidelined him to start Week 14 prep. He'll likely need to get back on the field Friday or Saturday to be cleared to play Monday against the Giants.