Green Bay placed Savage (calf) on its injured reserve list Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
In a big blow to an already-shallow Packers safety rotation, Savage will now have to sit out at least the next four games as he recovers from the calf injury he sustained in Week 7 at Denver. Jonathan Owens will probably step into a starting role until Savage is able to return.
