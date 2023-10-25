Watch Now:

Green Bay placed Savage (calf) on its injured reserve list Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

In a big blow to an already-shallow Packers safety rotation, Savage will now have to sit out at least the next four games as he recovers from the calf injury he sustained in Week 7 at Denver. Jonathan Owens will probably step into a starting role until Savage is able to return.

