Coach Matt LaFleur said the team is hopeful Savage (calf) will be able to play following the Packers' Week 6 bye, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Savage went down in Monday night's loss to the Raiders, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Green Bay gets Week 6 off before going to Denver the following week. Savage has started all five games, recording 33 tackles.
