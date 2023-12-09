Savage (chest) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Savage was able to play through a calf injury in last Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but he picked up a chest injury that held him out of Thursday's practice. He was able to string together back-to-back limited sessions to end the week and has a chance to play Monday. If Savage is unable to play, Jonathan Owens figures to step into the starting free safety role again alongside Rudy Ford.