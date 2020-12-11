Savage (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Savage made his first appearance on the injury report Friday, meaning he likely picked up his groin injury during the final practice session of the week. He'll be evaluated over the weekend and could be a true game-time decision Sunday. If Savage is forced to sit out, Will Redmond is the top candidate to start at free safety.
