Savage had 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 38-20 victory over the Bears.

Savage reached double digits in the tackle department only once during the previous campaign, but he hit that mark in his first opportunity to do so in the new season despite being on the field for only 81 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps. Only two defenders played more than Savage in Sunday's lopsided contest, and the 10 stops suggest he could help those who play in leagues that use IDPs.