Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he doesn't anticipate Savage (hamstring) practicing this week, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Savage tweaked his hamstring during Friday's Family Night and watched the remainder of practice from the sidelines with ice wrapped around his leg. Both Savage and his head coach have said the injury isn't a long-term concern, but the Packers will still be cautious with their starting safety to avoid a lingering issue. In his absence, Vernon Scott and Shawn Davis will likely garner the majority of playing time at safety during the Packers' preseason game against the 49ers on Friday.