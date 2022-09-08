Savage (hamstring) was a limited participant during the Packers' practice Wednesday, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Savage returned to practice last week Sunday after tweaking his hamstring during the early phases of Green Bay's training camp in August. The starting free safety recorded 63 tackles and two interceptions while playing every game for the Packers last season, so his availability will be a top priority heading into the team's Week 1 contest against the Vikings. Should Savage's health fail to improve, then some combination of Dallin Leavitt, Rudy Ford and Tariq Carpenter would likely help fill in for the Packers' secondary this Sunday.
