Savage (shoulder) was considered to be a limited participant at the Packers' walkthrough Wednesday.

Savage was unable to play in the team's Week 16 win over the Panthers, missing his second contest in a row with a shoulder injury. His ability to at least be estimated as a participant Wednesday opens the door for his chances to return to the field in Week 17. The safety will look to officially practice Thursday ahead of the team's crucial matchup with the Vikings on Sunday.