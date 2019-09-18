Play

Savage (shin) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Savage is managing a bone contusion in his shin suffered during a Week 2 win over the Vikings. His chances of suiting up versus the Broncos on Sunday appear somewhat murky, though it's a positive sign that the rookie was able to participate in some capacity Wednesday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories