Packers' Darnell Savage: Limited Wednesday
Savage (shin) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Savage is managing a bone contusion in his shin suffered during a Week 2 win over the Vikings. His chances of suiting up versus the Broncos on Sunday appear somewhat murky, though it's a positive sign that the rookie was able to participate in some capacity Wednesday.
