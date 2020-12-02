Savage was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.
Savage appears to be managing the back injury that he suffered in Sunday's win over the Bears. He made a big impact in the game before departing, however, picking off Mitchell Trubisky twice in the win. Expect Savage's practice availability throughout the week to paint a clearer picture for his chances to suit up in Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
