Savage (shoulder) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Savage was sidelined for Sunday's loss versus the Buccaneers due to a shoulder injury, and he's now sitting out to begin the Packers' new week of practice. Unless he can return to practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely end up being out again in Week 16.
