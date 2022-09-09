Savage (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's season opener against the Vikings, Wes Hodiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Savage tweaked his hamstring during the team's Family Night practice at the beginning of August and was sidelined for the remainder of training camp. The issue was always described as minor, but the Packers remained cautious and have kept him limited since his return to practice at the end of August. The 2019 first-round pick has totaled 193 tackles, 26 pass defenses and eight interceptions across his first three seasons in Green Bay, and despite missing an extended period with the hamstring issue, Savage is set for another major role in Green Bay's improved defense.