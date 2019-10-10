Packers' Darnell Savage: Non-participant Thursday
Savage (ankle) did not practice Thursday. According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the safety remains in a walking boot.
Savage sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Cowboys that forced him from the game. His sporting of a walking boot is not an encouraging sign for his Week 6 prospectus, though the injury is thought to be minor. The Packers' only listed depth safety, Will Redmond, is also listed on the injury report with a shoulder ailment, so the Packers may need to get creative with their defensive packages Monday against the Lions.
