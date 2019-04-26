Packers' Darnell Savage: Packers secure in trade up
The Packers selected Savage in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 21st overall.
The Packers traded up from the 30th pick to secure Savage, an undersized safety at 5-foot-11, 198 pounds but one with immense athleticism that portends plus contributions in coverage. The NFL's increasing passing game emphasis lessens the utility of the box safeties of yore while boosting the relevance of someone like Savage, whose 4.36 speed, 39.5-inch vertical, and 126-inch broad jump speak to his ability to rapidly cover ground and cut off passing lanes deep. It's not clear how exactly the Packers will split snaps between Savage and Josh Jones, but it would generally be a surprise if Savage isn't starting next to free agent addition Adrian Amos. Savage might struggle to approach mainstream IDP utility if he plays fewer than 900 snaps, because he figures to take on coverage tasks that perhaps keep him away from the heaviest traffic, and therefore away from most of the tackle opportunities.
