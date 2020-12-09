Savage registered two tackles and an interception in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Eagles.
Savage's interception of Jalen Hurts just after the two-minute warning ended Philadelphia's hopes of erasing a late two-score deficit. All three of Savage's interceptions this season have come in the last two games.
