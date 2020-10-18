site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Darnell Savage: Picks up quad injury
Savage (quadriceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Savage was forced off the field late in the third quarter. The second-year safety had five tackles (three solo) before exiting Sunday's contest.
