Packers' Darnell Savage: Plays every snap in NFL debut
Savage had three solo tackles and a pass deflection in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Savage did not have a big night in the box score, but the rookie was on the field for every one of the Packers' 73 defensive snaps and flashed on a few of them. Savage showed good playmaking ability over his last two college years, racking up seven interceptions and returning two of them for touchdowns, and that led the Packers to trade up and select him in the first round of this year's draft. Once he gets more accustomed to playing at the top level, his nose for the ball could give him some intrigue in leagues that use IDPs.
