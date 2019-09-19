Play

Savage (shin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Savage was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's estimated practice, making Thursday's full participation a notable step in the right direction. The rookie first-round pick appears to have worked through the bone contusion in his shin, and he's trending towards availability for Sunday's tilt against the Broncos.

