Savage (calf), who remains designated to return from injured reserve, was a full participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday.
Savage was designated to return Nov. 20 but still missed the Packers' Thanksgiving day game against the Lions. Green Bay will have one more practice day to evaluate the safety ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs. Savage has 34 tackles in six games this season.
More News
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Won't play Thursday•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Getting closer to return•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Heads to IR•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Expected to miss multiple games•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Questionable to return•