Packers' Darnell Savage: Practices with limitations
Savage (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
After being listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough session, Savage has taken a step back Thursday in the form of a limited practice. The rookie first-round pick appears to have a shot at suiting up against the Chiefs on Sunday, depending on what he's able to do in Friday's practice. Savage missed Green Bay's last two games.
More News
