Savage appeared in 14 regular-season games in his rookie season and piled up 55 tackles (42 solo), two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and five pass deflections.

Savage stepped right into the starting lineup after being selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, and he occupied that spot all season except for the two games he missed in October with an ankle injury. Savage showed some of the playmaking abilities that that led to his early selection next April, and with a full season of professional football under his belt, the Packers will be counting on him to make even more plays in his second campaign.