Savage (quadriceps) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Savage practiced on a limited basis in all three sessions this week, which is a marked improvement over last week, when he failed to practice all week before ultimately sitting out against the Texans. If Savage isn't quite ready to retake the field yet, then either Raven Greene (oblique) or Will Redmond will fill in for him at safety.