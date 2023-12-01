Savage (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Savage was able to log a full week of practice, but he must be activated to Green Bay's active roster in order to suit up Sunday night. The 2019 first-round pick appeared in six games before sustaining this calf injury, recording 34 total tackles, including one tackle for loss. If he's unable to suit up in Week 13, Jonathan Owens would likely start at free safety.