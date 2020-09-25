Savage (groin) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Oftentimes, getting added to the injury report at the last second indicates an injury suffered in practice. In Savage's case, a groin issue resulted in a less-than-full session Friday. On the season, the second-year safety has played 90 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps, which has equated to nine tackles (five solo) through two games. If Savage can't play his full allotment of plays Sunday, Will Redmond and Raven Greene are the candidates to pick up the slack at free safety.