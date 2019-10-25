Savage (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Savage was able to put in a full practice Wednesday but he regressed to limited participation over the last two days to earn the questionable tag. The rookie safety seems headed for a game-time decision in Kansas City after missing the last two contests.

