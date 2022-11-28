Savage is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a foot injury.
Savage sustained his injury on the opening drive of Sunday's matchup, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return. If he's unavailable for the remainder of the game, Rudy Ford and Tariq Carpenter will likely see increased playing time.
