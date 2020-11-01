Savage (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.
The second-year man was able to participate in limited sessions throughout the practice week, providing at least a decent chance for him to make his sixth start of the season Week 8. Savage was removed partway through Green Bay's Oct. 18 loss to the Buccaneers because of the quadriceps injury, though ultimately he was only forced to sit out one game.
More News
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Limited during Wednesday's session•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Inactive as expected•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Deemed doubtful for Sunday•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Picks up quad injury•