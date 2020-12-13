Savage (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
The 23-year-old was added to the injury report Friday with the groin issue, but it won't prevent him from suiting up for Sunday's divisional matchup. Savage went without an interception through the first nine games of the season, but he has three interceptions in the past two contests.
