Packers' Darnell Savage: Ready to practice
Savage (teeth) has been removed from the non-football injury list and will practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Savage missed the start of training camp after having his wisdom teeth removed, but he is ready to get back on the field. Demovsky added that Savage immediately jumped into the starting defense in team drills -- as he did during offseason work -- which puts him in position to start alongside Adrian Amos in Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football: Impact of new coaches
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Dead Zone RB fades, 11 late targets
Ben Gretch applies his new metric TRAP and his look at the Running Back Dead Zone to identify...
-
Zero-RB is alive and well
Heath Cummings says you should have no fear starting your team with elite wide receivers and...
-
Running Back Dead Zone
Ben Gretch looks at the past 10 seasons of running back production to identify the best rounds...
-
Best RB in NYC: Barkley or Bell?
The last time we saw Le'Veon Bell, he was in the discussion for the NFL's best running back....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Miller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...