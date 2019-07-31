Savage (teeth) has been removed from the non-football injury list and will practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Savage missed the start of training camp after having his wisdom teeth removed, but he is ready to get back on the field. Demovsky added that Savage immediately jumped into the starting defense in team drills -- as he did during offseason work -- which puts him in position to start alongside Adrian Amos in Week 1.