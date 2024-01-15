Savage had four tackles (three solo) and returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.

Savage arguably made the key play in Sunday's game, as his pick-six with under two minutes to go in the first half gave Green Bay a relatively-insurmountable 27-0 lead. Savage was rested along with some other starters late in the game and played only 83 percent of the snaps in the contest, but he played all but one snap over the final two weeks of the regular season, so expect him to be plenty busy when the Packers take on the 49ers in the divisional round.