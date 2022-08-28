Savage (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Savage's return marks his first practice since injuring his hamstring during the team's Family Night practice at the beginning of August. The 2019 first-round pick has missed all of the Packers' preseason games but will have two weeks to ramp up to game speed before Green Bay's Week 1 matchup against Minnesota. Per Schneidman, Savage participated in individual drills but the media wasn't allowed to watch team drills.
More News
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Likely taking at least a week off•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Tweaks hamstring•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Fifth-year option exercised•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Starts every game for third time•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Activated off COVID list•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Added to COVID list•