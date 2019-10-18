Packers' Darnell Savage: Ruled out again
Savage (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Savage has yet to practice in any capacity since suffering an ankle injury Week 5. The rookie first-round pick will now miss a second straight contest, and a timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed.
