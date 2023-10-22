site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Darnell Savage: Ruled out for remainder of game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Savage (calf) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game in Denver.
Savage went down with a calf injury in the first half and he'll now be sidelined the rest of the way. Jonathan Owens will likely handle the starting duties at free safety in his absence.
