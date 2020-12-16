Savage recorded eight tackles and a sack across 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Savage was dealing with a groin injury all week during practice but was ultimately able to lace them up Sunday and made a big impact as a result. It was the first sack of the young safety's career. He now has 54 tackles (40 solo), eight passes defensed, three interceptions, one sack and a fumble recovery across 12 games this season.