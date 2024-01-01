Savage (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Savage has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but has been given the green light to return after logging limited practice sessions all week. He'll resume his starting free safety role alongside starting strong safety Jonathan Owens. Savage has 45 tackles (32 solo) over eight games this season.
