Savage (foot) is inactive Week 13 against Chicago.
No surprises here, as a foot injury limited Savage to just one defensive snap in Week 13 and forced him to miss the entire week of practice. Rudy Ford -- who logged nine combined tackles on 79 defensive snaps last week -- should continue to serve as the primary free safety in Savage's stead.
