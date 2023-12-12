Savage recorded seven total tackles (six solo) during Monday night's 24-22 loss to the Giants.

The 2019 first-round pick had his best outing since returning from injured reserve in Week 14, tying Isaiah McDuffie for the team's leading tackler. Savage has had some trouble staying on the field thus far, appearing in only eight of the Packers' 13 games. He's been productive when available for Green Bay though, logging seven or more tackles in four of his eight appearances this year. Savage and the Packers' defense will look to rebound Sunday against a Tampa Bay offense that's 22nd in the NFL in points per game.