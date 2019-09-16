Savage (shin) was wearing a walking boot following Sunday's 21-16 win over the Vikings, but the Packers don't believe he has a serious injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Savage played all 65 snaps in this game, supporting the notion that it's not a serious issue. However, the Packers are taking the necessary precautions, especially since versatile SS Raven Greene (ankle) could miss some time. Expect the Packers to monitor his practice status leading up to Week 3's game versus the Broncos.