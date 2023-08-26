Savage made a solo tackle in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks.
Savage lost his starting spot at one point last season, but he wound up opening all three exhibition games with the first-team defense. He is on track to open the regular season as one of Green Bay's two starting safeties and will be looking to make more of an impact than he did in 2022 with free agency looming next offseason.
