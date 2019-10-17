Packers' Darnell Savage: Still not practicing
Savage (ankle) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Savage has now sat out four straight practices since suffering the ankle injury Week 5 at Dallas. The 22-year-old will need to return to the practice field Thursday or Friday to have a chance of playing this week against the Raiders.
