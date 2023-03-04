Savage stacked up 58 tackles (43 solo), an interception and five pass deflections over 16 games in the 2022 season.

Savage appeared in all but one game in 2022, but he also fell out of favor late in the season and was credited with a start in just two of his final five appearances. When it was all said and done, he wound up playing a career-low 84 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps. He will presumably remain in Green Bay with the Packers having picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, but his role is uncertain heading into the 2023 campaign.