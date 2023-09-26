Savage recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 18-17 win versus New Orleans.
Savage posted seven-plus tackles for the third game in a row in Week 3, tying for the team lead in a gutsy win. He's on pace for a career year and his first 100-tackle season heading into a Week 4 matchup versus Detroit.
More News
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Leads team in tackles•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Starts three preseason games•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Takes step back in 2022•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Full go in practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Sitting against Chicago•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Unlikely to play Sunday•