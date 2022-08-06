Savage exited Friday's Family Night early after tweaking his hamstring, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Savage watched the remaining portion of practice from the sidelines with ice wrapped around his leg. The issue does not sound seriou sas of now, as the the 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick indicated he doesn't, "think it's a concern." Still, the issue will need to be monitored going forward in order to avoid a lingering issue.
