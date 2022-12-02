Savage (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Savage sustained a foot injury last week against the Eagles and underwent X-rays that came back negative. However, he'll likely be unavailable in Week 13, which should lead to increased playing time for Rudy Ford.
