Savage (ankle) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Savage didn't practice all week after injuring his ankle in last Sunday's win over the Cowboys. Will Redmond has proved to be a versatile secondary member, so he'll slot in at free safety in Savage's place.

