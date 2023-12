Savage (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's matchup versus the Buccaneers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Savage played 95 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps last week against the Giants and logged seven tackles, but he followed that with a trio of DNPs during Week 15 prep. As such, the veteran safety will miss his sixth game of the season. Rudy Ford could see more snaps with Savage out against Tampa Bay.